Edda Freya. (Credit: DeepOcean.)

Norwegian subsea services provider, DeepOcean has secured an EPCI contract from Repsol for the tieback of the Yme Beta North reservoir to existing facilities.

Under the contract, DeepOcean will be responsible for the project management, engineering, construction and offshore installation activities.

The firm said that the offshore work includes marine operations to install and tie-in Subsea spools, flying leads and installation of Subsea Structures at the YME Beta North field.

The agreement also includes preparations for production start-up for the YME Beta North tie-back.

Offshore execution is scheduled for 2021

DeepOcean Europe commercial director Rolf Ivar Sørdal said: “DeepOcean is continuously working hard to develop efficient solutions for our customers and to deliver as promised.

“This award is a true recognition of our achievements, all founded on our dedicated workforce and their flexible and cooperative mindset during project execution.

The project fits very well with our capabilities and construction vessel fleet, and we are pleased that Repsol again has trusted us with this exciting award. DeepOcean is looking forward to cooperating with Repsol to deliver a successful and safe project”.

Furthermore, the firm said that the onshore project team will work out of its office located in Haugesund, with offshore execution planned for 2021.

DeepOcean is subsea services provider that serves the oil and gas and offshore power markets with inspection, maintenance and repair, subsea construction, and project management and engineering.

In 2018, DeepOcean acquired Delta SubSea and expanded its presence into the US Gulf of Mexico (GOM).