Taaleri SolarWind II fund and its co-investors selected Vestas to supply wind turbines for the wind project

Taaleri Energia will own a minority stake in the project. (Credit: Pixabay/Free-Photos)

Finnish renewable energy developer, Taaleri Energia has sold a 93% stake in the 336MW Escalade wind farm project to its Taaleri SolarWind II fund, AIP, Ilmarinen, and Akuo Energy.

Taaleri Energia will own a minority stake in the project, which was acquired from its development partners NorthRenew Energy and Chermac Energy in 2018.

Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has been selected to supply turbines for the wind farm, which is located in Knox County, approximately 300km west of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

Under the contract, Vestas will be responsible for the supply, installation and commissioning of 45 units of V162-5.6 MW and 20 units of V150-4.2 MW turbines from Vestas’s EnVentus platform.

The turbine delivery is scheduled in the second quarter of 2021

Taaleri Energia managing director Kai Rintala said: “The onshore wind resource in Texas is excellent and the location of our wind farm, with connections to the large population centres, is also ideal.

“The ERCOT market for electricity in Texas is very similar in structure and operation to the Nord Pool electricity market in the Nordic countries, a market that we are very familiar with.”

According to Vestas, the Escalade wind farm will be the first one in the US wind project to use the EnVentus turbines.

The company is scheduled to commence the turbine delivery in the second quarter of 2021 while the commissioning is planned in the third quarter of the same year.

The deal also includes 30-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, which is designed to ensure optimised performance for the lifetime of the project.

Construction on the project is planned to start in the second quarter of the year, with the wind farm coming online in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Once operational, the project is expected to produce about 1,270GWh of clean renewable energy, which is sufficient to supply power to about 115,000 homes while offsetting 604,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

In September last year, Taaleri Energia fund has acquired a 34MW wind farm project in Norway for an undisclosed price.