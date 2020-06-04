The El Salmiyah-5 well encountered net pay in all of the targeted intervals, significantly exceeding pre-drill expectations

The El Salmiyah-5 development well is located on the Abu Sennan concession in Egypt. (Credit: John R Perry from Pixabay)

United Oil & Gas (UOG) has made oil discovery at the El Salmiyah-5 development well on the Abu Sennan concession in Egypt.

The testing of the well had targeted previously undrained reservoirs of the El Salmiyah Field. The primary focus is the Kharita Formation, and secondary objectives in the Abu Roash C and Abu Roash E. UOG holds 22% in the concession.

Drilled to a depth of 4,400m, the well encountered net pay in all of the targeted intervals, totalling more than 120m and significantly exceeding pre-drill expectations.

In a press statement, UOG said: “Early analysis of logging and testing suggests that the Well significantly exceeds pre – drill estimates, further building on the success of the last 12 months which has seen UOG’s share of production increase significantly.”

El Salmiyah-5 well achieves flow rates of 4,100 bopd

During the testing, the El Salmiyah-5 well has achieved flow rates of 4,100 barrels of oil per day (bopd), with 18 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscf/d) gas from Kharita Reservoir.

The firm identified 16m shallow to prognosis at main Kharita target interval, indicating a larger than expected undrained area updip of the existing wells in the field.

UOG is planning to undertake further testing to assess the overall oil volumes associated with the well.

United Oil & Gas CEO Brian Larkin said: “As a development well into a known field, the El Salmiyah-5 well was always expected to encounter hydrocarbons.

“However, with a headline figure of c. 8,700 boepd achieved on test from the primary target in the Kharita, it is fair to say the results have significantly exceeded our pre-drill expectations.

“We firmly believe there is significant additional potential across the Abu Sennan licence – and with further development going ahead to bring gas from the ASH field into production this year, and with a deferred drilling programme ready to be re-instated should market conditions improve, we are looking forward to further activity and newsflow from the asset.”

Last year, UOG agreed to acquire Rockhopper Egypt from Rockhopper Exploration, for a consideration of $16m.