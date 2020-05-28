Siemens Gas and Power will manufacture, engineer and test three, single-shaft centrifugal cryogenic boil-off gas compression packages for the Golden Pass LNG export terminal

Siemens to supply three boil-off gas compressor for Golden Pass LNG export terminal. (Credit: Siemens)

Siemens Gas and Power has won an order from CCZ JV to supply three cryogenic boil-off gas (BOG) compressor trains for the Golden Pass LNG export terminal in Sabine Pass, Texas.

CCZ JV is a joint venture between Chiyoda International, McDermott International and Zachry Group.

The export terminal, which is a joint venture between affiliates of ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum, will be integrated into the existing Golden Pass LNG import facility.

Each liquefaction process train will have a nominal output of about 5.2MTPA

The work will involve the construction of three liquefaction process trains, each with a nominal output of nearly 5.2 million metric tonnes per annum (MTPA).

Under the contract, Siemens Gas and Power will be responsible for the manufacturing, engineering and testing of the three, single-shaft centrifugal BOG compression packages, in addition to the entire installation and commissioning works.

Each of the compressor packages will be powered by a 6.8MW electric motor, said the company.

Siemens Gas and Power said that manufacturing, testing, and packaging will be done in the German city of Duisburg.

The scope of the project will also include a frame agreement to provide all low-voltage electric motors and electric variable speed drives (1-200hp) and all medium-voltage (250-1,500hp) electric motors.

As part of the contract, Siemens Gas and Power will also supply steam turbine generator sets for the Golden Pass LNG export terminal.

Siemens Energy Oil & Gas Division LNG executive vice president Matthew Russell said: “With 90% global market share and a fleet that has accumulated more than 4.2 million hours of service, Siemens Gas and Power is a worldwide leader in cryogenic boil-off gas compression.

“We believe our expertise in the design and manufacturing of BOG compressors, along with our strong presence in the LNG market, played an integral role in securing the Golden Pass compression contract.”