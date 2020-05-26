The 72MW wind farm is designed to feature 17 of Vestas V150 type wind turbines, each with a 4.2MW rated output

wpd europe completes infrastructure and foundation works for Aldermyrberget facility. (Credit: Pixabay/Barbara McLullich)

Germany-based renewables company wpd Europe has completed the access route and the construction of the foundations at Swedish wind farm Aldermyrberget.

The Aldermyrberget wind farm is located in the municipality of Skellefteå, in the northern Sweden, where the company has started the infrastructure work, in June 2019.

The completion of infrastructure and foundation works at the wind farm allows the wind turbine manufacturer Vestas to install the first turbines soon.

Aldermyrberget project is a 72MW wind farm is designed to have 17 Vestas turbines

The Aldermyrberget wind farm project is constructed in a traditional mining and industrial community in the province of Västerbottens Iän. The project area is located on the land owned by Sveaskog, Holmen and a private landowner.

The 72MW wind farm is designed to hold 17 of Vestas V150 type wind turbines (WTGs), each with a 4.2MW rated output, 155m and hub height and 230m total height. The turbines will be equipped with blade heating systems, due to the special climatic conditions in northern Sweden.

The project is expected to produce 270GWh output per annum, which would be adequate for the annual electricity demand of approximately 54,000 households, said the company.

Engaged in development and operating of wind farms, wpd is active in 25 countries and has realized wind energy projects with around 2,270 wind turbines and an output of 4.72GW.

wpd Scandinavia managing director Maria Röske said: “We are pleased to be able to welcome Vestas to the site soon, and that we have reached another milestone in our commitment to Sweden.

“The great commitment with which our teams on site have recently advanced the anchoring of the plant foundations in the hard rock is symbolic of the basic commitment with which we were able to master all challenges in the planning and realization of the Aldermyrberget project, which is important locally but also for the positioning of wpd in the Swedish market.”