Spanish company Siemens Gamesa has secured a 30-year full-scope contract to service 61 of Senvion wind turbines at the 226MW Murra Warra wind farm in Victoria, Australia.

The wind farm, which can generate enough clean energy to power 420,000 Victorian households, is powered by 3.7MW Senvion wind turbines with 144m rotor.

As the first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to operate the wind farm, Siemens Gamesa has taken up the responsibility of servicing both the wind turbines and the electrical balance of the plant for a term of 30 years.

It is also the second order for the company to service Senvion turbines in Australia, following a 20-year, full-scope operation and maintenance services contract for the 135MW wind farm, which is also in Victoria.

Siemens Gamesa Service Business Unit CEO Mark Albenze said: “Since the beginning of the Senvion integration, our focus has been on customer proximity and service continuity. The acquisition has uniquely positioned us to provide the best operations and maintenance services to the Senvion fleet both inside and outside of Europe.

“Our success in Asia Pacific reflects customers’ trust in our multibrand experience, expertise and a growing dedicated team in Asia Pacific. We are committed to delivering the best business case for our customers.”

Siemens Gamesa currently has 72GW under service globally

Earlier this year, Siemens Gamesa acquired Senvion’s Onshore European service assets and Intellectual Property (IP), which expanded the company’s multibrand service portfolio to more than 10GW globally.

With nearly 72GW under service globally, Siemens Gamesa is a one of the major service providers in the renewable energy industry. In the Asia Pacific region, the company has installed more than 8.4GW of onshore turbines.

In March, Siemens Gamesa was selected as the preferred turbine supplier by Danish energy giant Ørsted for two German wind farms, the 900MW Borkum Riffgrund 3 and the 242MW Gode Wind 3, totalling 1.14GW.

The company has agreed to supply its new SG 11.0-200 DD offshore wind turbine for the two projects along with five-year service and maintenance.