The LG Polymers facility in Visakhapatnam is owned by LG Chem. (Credit: Pixabay/LEEROY Agency)

A gas leak at LG Polymers facility in India is reported to have left several people dead and hundreds in critical condition.

The incident is reported to have occurred in the early hours on 7 May at its facility located near Visakhapatnam in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

The LG Polymers plant in the port-city is said to have leaked styrene gas that has spread to the surroundings, leaving many people unconsciousness who inhaled the gas.

According to reports, the gas leakage has led to the death of eight people with at least 800 being hospitalised.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director-General of SN Pradhan was quoted by Mint as saying: “The incident was reported by locals around 2:30 in the morning, it was because of throat irritation and skin irritation and toxic smell. They informed the local administration.

“The administration officials and fire tenders reached the location. The NDRF unit of Visakhapatnam was informed at 5 am in the morning; they reached the site in half an hour and started rescue operations.”

Styrene gas is said to affect the central nervous system, throat, skin, eyes and other parts of the body.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) officials following the gas leak incident.

The state government has also ordered a probe into the incident.

The LG Polymers facility in Visakhapatnam is owned by LG Chem, one of the leading petrochemical companies of South Korea.

LG Chem acquired the facility from Hindustan Polymers and renamed it as LG Polymers India Private Limited (LGPI) in July 1997.