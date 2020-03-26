Yokogawa will supply and install its CENTUMTM VP integrated production control system for the plant

Zerger power plant features MHPS D-series gas turbines. (Credit: Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.)

Japanese electrical engineering company Yokogawa Electric has announced that its subsidiary Yokogawa Turkey Industrial Automation Solutions has secured an order to supply control system and field instruments for the 400MW Zerger gas-fired power plant in Turkmenistan.

The order was placed by Renaissance Heavy Industries, a Turkish construction company that is building the power plant for Turkmenenergo, Turkmenistan’s state-owned power utility.

As one of the countries with large natural gas reserves, Turkmenistan selected Renaissance Heavy Industries, which started building the power plant in 2016. The Zerger power plant is located in the Chardzhev district of Lebap Province, about 600km from the country’s capital, Ashgabat.

Powered by three simple cycle gas turbines, the Zerger power plant will have a capacity to generate more than 400MW of energy.

Sumitomo is the prime engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for this project.

In March 2016, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) secured an order to supply 3 sets of its M701 DA gas turbine and generator to be installed at the Zerger power plant.

As part of its order, Yokogawa will supply and install its CENTUMTM VP integrated production control system, DPharp EJATM series differential pressure and pressure transmitters, and YTA610 temperature transmitters to monitor and control the plant’s three gas turbines and auxiliary facilities.

The Japanese company will also be in charge of the providing engineering and support services for the installation and commissioning of this system. The work is expected to be completed by this September.

Under a power purchase agreement with the Afghan Government, the Turkmen government will export power generated at the Zerger plant to Afghanistan for 10 years.