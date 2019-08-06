The Finnish company was selected by E-CO Energi and Agder Energi to build and renovate dams in Norway

Image: Kuli Dam in Norway. Photo: Courtesy of YIT Corporation.

Finnish construction company YIT has been selected to build a new dam on Lake Mjåvatn and repair the Kuli Dam, in Norway.

The first project will see YIT building a new dam for E-CO Energi, one of the largest energy producers in Norway and is owned by the City of Oslo.

The dam is located on Lake Mjåvatn, in the municipality of Ål in Southern Norway. The new dam, which will replace the old dam which was built in the 1940s, will be located below the old dam.

Besides building the dam, YIT will excavate a tunnel in the area that is about 500m long. The new dam will be about 100m long and 11m high at its highest point.

Work on the project will begin this summer and will continue into next autumn, and the entire project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2021.

YIT will repair the Kuli Dam

Under the second project, YIT will repair the Kuli Dam, which was built in the mid-1960s, for Agder Energi. It is located in the municipality of Sirdal in Southern Norway, As part of the contract, YIT will repair the dam, which mainly involves slip forming construction. The dam is 22m high and 320m long.

YIT is expected to complete the repairs on the dam in next November.

YIT Infrastructure projects segment executive vice president Harri Kailasalo said: “Hydropower projects are an important focus for YIT’s infrastructure projects. The Mjåvatn Dam is YIT’s fourth hydropower project in Norway. The other ongoing projects are the Kuli Dam and the Jølstra and Løkjelsvatn power stations.

“Sustainability is an important part of YIT’s strategy, and we are proud to be involved in the development of near-zero emissions energy production for the needs of a growing population.”

In January, the Finnish company was selected by Stockholm Vatten to conduct new infrastructure work in Henriksdal wastewater treatment plant in Stockholm, Sweden. The work started in February and is anticipated to be finished by December 2023. The contract was valued at €60m (£55.1m).

The contract includes earth works, concrete work, rock engineering of the plant as well as installation work for underground wastewater systems. The Finnish company is responsible for the interior of the tunnel that will be the basis of the new wastewater treatment technology.

The largest part of the contract is the construction of a new sludge separation building including auxiliary equipment.