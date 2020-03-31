The show saw over a thousand exhibitors showcasing their innovations to more than 18,500 visitors

Tokyo Big Sight, Tokyo International Exhibition Center, Koto, Tokyo, Japan. (Credit: Wikipedia/Morio)

The World Smart Energy Week 2020, a B2B trade show for smart and renewable energy, which was held in Tokyo in February this year, has attracted over 18,500 visitors from 54 countries.

The show was conducted between 26 and 28 February at the Tokyo Big Sight (Tokyo International Exhibition Centre). It served as a platform for over a thousand exhibitors to showcase their innovations.

The smart energy exhibition saw the participation of professionals from Japan, Asia, and the world, to negotiate and network for the future of smart and renewable energy business.

The event organised by Reed Exhibitions Japan saw 151 speakers sharing their outlook to over 6,000 attendees at the conference.

Some of the exhibitions held at World Smart Energy Week 2020 included FC Expo, PV Expo, Battery Japan, International Smart Grid Expo Wind Expo, Resource Recycling Expo, and Thermal Power Expo.

During the event, Sungrow, an inverter solution supplier for renewables, signed a 100MW agreement with the Japanese group YUASA to distribute PV and energy storage solutions in Japan.

In the wake of Covid-19 outbreak, the show was conducted in accordance with the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare of Japan.

Second edition of the show to be conducted in September

The second edition of the trade show for this year is scheduled to be held between 9 and 11 September 2020 at INTEX Osaka in Osaka.

The World Smart Energy Week 2020 in Osaka will feature shows such as PV Expo Osaka 2020, Battery Osaka 2020, 7th International Smart Grid Expo Osaka, and 5th Biomass Expo Osaka.

The smart and renewable energy trade show will return to Tokyo in early March 2021, said Reed Exhibitions Japan. The organiser claimed that most of the existing exhibitors have rebooked their booths for the next editions of the World Smart Energy Week.