The Greater Enfield Project, is made up of three oil reserves, which have been developed as a subsea tie-back to the Ngujima-Yin FPSO at the Vincent field

Image: Woodside draws first oil from Greater Enfield Project. Photo: courtesy of D Thory/Pixabay.

Woodside Energy and its partner Mitsui E&P have commenced production from the Greater Enfield Project offshore Western Australia using the Ngujima-Yin floating production storage and offloading vessel (Ngujima-Yin FPSO).

Under the Greater Enfield Project, the partners have developed the Laverda Canyon, Norton over Laverda, and Cimatti oil accumulations with an investment of $1.9bn (£1.55bn). The offshore oil project is said to have been brought into production on schedule and under its budgeted cost.

Estimated production of Greater Enfield Project

The Greater Enfield Project is estimated to produce gross 2P reserves of 69 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) from the three oil reserves.

Woodside is the operator of the project with a stake of 60% with Mitsui E&P Australia holding the remaining 40% stake.

The partners sanctioned Greater Enfield in June 2016 with a plan to develop the oil reserves by means of a 31km long subsea tie-back to the Ngujima-Yin FPSO. The FPSO is moored at the Vincent field, which is located 50km offshore Exmouth, and in production since 2008.

In July 2016, Technip was awarded a subsea contract for the project by Woodside.

As part of the Greater Enfield Project, Woodside got a major refit of the FPSO done at the Keppel Tuas Shipyard in Singapore. The FPSO was brought back to waters off the North West Cape in May 2019, and in July it recommenced production from the Vincent wells.

Woodside said that installation of subsea infrastructure at the Greater Enfield Project has been wrapped up with drilling of all the six subsea production wells and six water injection wells also completed.

Woodside CEO Peter Coleman said: “The delivery of Greater Enfield is further demonstration of Woodside’s capacity to execute the major projects that will underpin our next phase of growth.

“The technical and project leadership capabilities applied on the Greater Enfield Project will be carried forward as we progress our plans to develop the Scarborough and Browse offshore gas resources through the proposed Burrup Hub.”