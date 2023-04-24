The Australian energy company said that the development drilling programme for Sangomar progressed during Q1 2023, with ten of 23 wells complete

The Sangomar field development phase 1 will involve the drilling of 23 wells. (Credit: D Thory from Pixabay)

Woodside Energy Group revealed that phase 1 of the Sangomar field development project, offshore Senegal, is 82% complete, as of 31 March 2023, with first oil expected to be drawn later this year.

The Australian energy company said that the development drilling programme for Sangomar progressed during the first quarter of this year, with ten of 23 wells complete.

In addition to that, the 101km long rigid flowlines’ installation and testing were completed successfully and safely.

Woodside stated that subsea installation campaign moved ahead, with 37% of umbilical installation executed.

The Subsea Integration Alliance between Subsea 7 and OneSubsea is responsible for the subsea production systems, subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines of the Sangomar field development project.

In November 2022, Woodside announced the completion of construction of the associated floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) facility of the offshore project. Built by MODEC, the FPSO named Leopold Sedar Senghor is a converted very large crude carrier which can produce 100,000 barrels of oil per day.

During the first quarter of 2023, work on the FPSO’s topsides integration and pre-commissioning works progressed in Singapore.

A final investment decision (FID) for phase 1 was taken by Woodside and its then partners Cairn Energy and FAR in January 2020.

Presently, phase 1 of the Sangomar field development project is 82% owned by Woodside, which is also the operator. Senegal’s domestic oil and gas company PETROSEN holds the remaining stake of 18%.

Formerly called SNE, the Sangomar field contains both oil and gas. It is situated nearly 100km south of Dakar.

An estimated 231 million barrels of oil in 2P recoverable oil reserves are planned to be exploited from the offshore oil field during phase 1.