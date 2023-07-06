Wood will provide front-end engineering and design (FEED) and EPCM solutions for the proposed manganese processing facility as part of the Chvaletice project, through its projects business unit teams in Perth, Australia and Milan, Italy

Canada-based mineral resource company Euro Manganese has selected British engineering services company Wood to deliver a unique mineral project in the Czech Republic.

The contract follows Euro Manganese’s recent engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) contract for its Chvaletice Manganese Project.

Under the terms of the contract, Wood will provide front-end engineering and design (FEED) and EPCM solutions for the proposed manganese processing facility, as part of the Chvaletice project.

The project involves the processing of historic mine tailings, which is traditionally a waste product, to extract manganese deposits from a decommissioned mine.

Euro Manganese president and CEO Matthew James said: “Awarding the EPCM contract to Wood is the result of an extensive and robust selection process and I am very pleased to be partnering with such a high-calibre engineering firm.

“We look forward to building a world-class facility to produce high-purity manganese, an essential component in most lithium-ion batteries. Together, we are working to advance the global energy transition.”

Wood said that the combined FEED and EPCM contract, which is valid for a period of around four years, is in line with its growth strategy.

The British engineering company intends to deliver the works under the contract through its projects business unit teams in Perth, Australia and Milan, Italy.

Manganese is an essential mineral predominantly used in the manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries and was recently included in the European Commission (EC) critical minerals list.

According to Wood, the Chvaletice site is the only significant identified source of manganese in the European Union (EU).

Wood CEO Ken Gilmartin said: “This project holds real significance for Wood as we continue to lead the development of critical mineral projects to support the energy transition.

“We have the mineral project capability and specialist expertise in advanced hydrometallurgy to successfully deliver this innovative project.

“This is a perfect example of the kind of projects we are passionate about as we continue to design a sustainable future for energy and materials.”