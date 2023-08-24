Developed as a satellite of the Heidrun platform, the offshore Norwegian gas field was brought into production in 2020 but was put on hold after a few months due to high levels of mercury in the well stream

Wintershall Dea is the operator of the Dvalin field located in the Norwegian Sea. (Credit: C Morrison from Pixabay)

Wintershall Dea and its partners Petoro and Sval Energi have restarted production from the Dvalin gas field in the Norwegian Sea, which is expected to deliver substantial new gas volumes to the European market.

Developed as a satellite of the Heidrun platform, the offshore gas field was brought into production in 2020. However, it was put on hold after a few months because of high levels of mercury in the well stream.

Following that, Wintershall Dea and its partners installed mercury removal units at the onshore processing plants at Nyhamna and Tjeldbergodden located in mid-Norway.

According to Wintershall Dea, the field contributes significantly to maintaining Norway’s status as Europe’s primary gas supplier. Once it reaches its plateau production, Dvalin is projected to generate sufficient energy to heat over two million households.

The increased volumes align with Europe’s ongoing pursuit of stable, long-term sources of natural gas, said the company.

Wintershall Dea chief operating officer Dawn Summers said: “We are aware that in the winter months European demand for gas will rise, and the continent will be looking to Norway to be the supplier of choice. We have worked hard to ensure Dvalin will be onstream safely, and are satisfied that the field will make a significant contribution to European energy security.”

Situated approximately 15km northwest of Heidrun, Dvalin utilises a single subsea template that houses four production wells. It is now Wintershall Dea’s fourth operated subsea project in Norway, alongside Maria, Nova, and Vega.

The operational lifespan of the Dvalin field along with the inclusion of the Dvalin North field, extends until 2038.

Expected to be brought on stream in late 2026, Dvalin North is currently being developed as a tie-back to the Heidrun platform through the Dvalin field.

Wintershall Dea is the operator of the Dvalin field with a stake of 55%. Its partners Petoro and Sval Energi, hold stakes of 35% and 10%, respectively.