Taggart is expected to come online in early 2022. (Credit: FreeImages/QR9iudjz0)

US-based midstream company Williams has entered into a tieback agreement with LLOG Exploration Offshore for the Taggart development.

The tieback agreement includes the provision of offshore natural gas and oil gathering and production handling services for the Taggart development at Williams’ Devils Tower Spar.

Devils Tower Spar is located 140 miles (225.3km) southeast of New Orleans in the Mississippi Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Williams will also offer onshore gas treatment and processing services to support the Taggart development, which is expected to come online in early 2022.

The reserves contained in Taggart are expected to produce approximately 27 million barrels over eight years.

Williams chief operating officer Micheal Dunn said: “We are pleased to provide the full spectrum of midstream capabilities to another deep-water producer in the Gulf.

“Interconnected unlike any other, our offshore and onshore infrastructure allows us to maximize value for our customers by providing a safe, seamless and efficient direct path to market.

“We look forward to serving LLOG and capturing the full value of these important deep-water resources for our nation’s economy.”

Williams to leverage its existing footprint to provide services for Taggart

The Oklahoma-based energy company is expected to leverage its existing footprint and system capabilities to gather crude and natural gas produced at Taggart through its Mountaineer and Canyon Chief pipeline systems.

The produced natural gas will be transported to Williams’ Mobile Bay processing plant, while the natural gas liquids will be fractionated and marketed at the Baton Rouge Fractionator in Louisiana.

In May, Williams signed an agreement with Chevron and its co-owner, Total E&P USA to provide offshore natural gas transportation services to Anchor field development project in the Gulf of Mexico.

Currently, the company owns and operates 3,500 miles (5,632km) of natural gas and oil gathering and transmission pipelines.

It also has 1.8 billion cubic feet per day of cryogenic processing capacity and 60,000 barrels per day of fractionation capacity that span the Gulf of Mexico.