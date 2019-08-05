The project would use the existing Transco pipeline including 6.3 miles (10km) of existing pipe replacement, 5.9 miles (9.5km) of new pipeline loop segments.

Image: The project is expected to include two new greenfield compressor facilities. Photo: Courtesy of by LoggaWiggler from Pixabay.

Large-scale infrastructure provider Williams announced that its Transco interstate pipeline has filed an application with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for its Leidy South project.

Through the application, it proposes to increase the connected supplies of natural gas in the Marcellus and Utica producing regions in Pennsylvania with markets along the Atlantic Seaboard by the 2021-2022 winter heating season.

Williams said that the Leidy South project is expected to expand Transco’s firm transportation capacity by 582,400 dekatherms per day from the Leidy Hub and Zick interconnect to points downstream in Transco’s Zone 5 and Zone 6 market areas.

In addition, the Seneca Resources, Cabot Oil & Gas and UGI Utilities have executed a 15-year binding commitments for 100% of the project’s capacity.

Williams chief operating officer Micheal Dunn said: “The Leidy South project will allow Williams to continue to grow our strategic footprint in the gas-rich Marcellus region, creating a unique opportunity to expand Transco by leveraging recent expansions on Williams’ Northeast Gathering & Processing assets in Pennsylvania.”

The Leidy South project is designed to reduce environmental impacts

In order to reduce environmental impacts, the Leidy South project will make use of the existing Transco pipeline infrastructure, which includes 6.3 miles (10km) of existing pipe replacement, 5.9 miles (9.5km) of new pipeline loop segments along the existing Transco pipeline corridor, and horsepower additions at two existing compressor facilities.

In addition, the project is also expected to include two new greenfield compressor facilities and two lease arrangements in Pennsylvania.

The first, capacity lease agreement with National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation is aimed at enabling the project to connect Clermont, Pennsylvania, and second, lease of Meade Pipeline is aimed at gaining ownership interest in the Central Penn Line from Zick to River Road.

Dunn added, “Pennsylvania is the second-largest natural gas producing state in the U.S., producing a record 6 trillion cubic feet of gas in 2018. While Pennsylvania produces record volumes of natural gas, pipeline infrastructure constraints continue to limit consumer access to the state’s supplies.

“Our Leidy South project will help ease natural gas supply constraints, creating enough additional pipeline capacity to serve approximately 2.5 million homes and enabling power plants to convert from coal to cleaner-burning natural gas.”