Chord Energy Is a scaled unconventional US oil producer with a premier Williston Basin acreage position and sustainable free cash flow

Whiting and Oasis complete combination, establishing Chord Energy. (Credit: John R Perry from Pixabay)

Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHRD) (“Chord” or the “Company”) today announced the successful completion of the combination of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (“Whiting”) and Oasis Petroleum Inc. (“Oasis”), creating a scaled unconventional U.S. oil producer with a premier Williston Basin position with top tier assets across approximately 972,000 net acres, combined first quarter production of 171.1 thousand boepd (historical Oasis has been adjusted for three stream reporting), and enhanced free cash flow generation. Chord’s common stock is expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “CHRD” on July 5, 2022. The new company is headquartered in Houston.

The word “chord” is frequently used to describe multiple musical notes sounded simultaneously and harmoniously, while an alternative definition is a line segment joining two points on a circle. Chord Energy represents the joining of separate entities whose complementary strengths create something more formidable than either independent entity. Together the new company is positioned to prosper and deliver value creation through the constantly evolving energy landscape.

“We are excited to establish Chord Energy, which will build on the proud legacies and extraordinary talent and capabilities of Whiting and Oasis,” said Danny Brown, Chord’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “With a premier Williston Basin position, a peer-leading balance sheet, significant scale and enhanced free cash flow generation, Chord is positioned to succeed. Chord will execute a focused strategy to enhance value delivery to our shareholders and maintain a strong commitment to safety, gas capture and emissions reduction. I want to thank all of our talented employees for their dedication to operating safely and with integrity as we integrate our two companies.”

Chord is well positioned to drive significant shareholder value. With added scale, high-quality assets and sustainable free cash generation, Chord has significant financial strength anchored by an attractive balance sheet, with an expected net debt(1) to EBITDAX(1) ratio of approximately 0.2x as of June 30, 2022, which is pro forma for Oasis’ $15/share special dividend announced June 16, 2022 and the $6.25/share cash merger consideration paid to Whiting shareholders in connection with the closing of the merger.

The Company expects to return 60% of its free cash flow to shareholders in the second half of 2022 through its base dividend, variable dividends, and share buybacks, and as previously announced, has a $150MM share repurchase program in place. Chord expects to pay a base dividend of $0.585 per share beginning in the third quarter of 2022 and expects to use variable dividends and share repurchases to return the full targeted amount. The transaction is expected to be accretive to key per-share metrics, including E&P cash flow, E&P free cash flow, return of capital and net asset value. Chord expects to realize administrative and operational cost savings of at least $65MM on an annual basis by the second half of 2023.

Source: Company Press Release