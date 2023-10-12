The company delivers innovative fuel technologies to meet customer needs for lower fuel-cycle costs, increased operational flexibility and efficiency, diversity of supply, and accident-tolerant products

Westinghouse to design fuel for Rolls-Royce’s small modular reactor. (Credit: Westinghouse Electric Company/Business Wire)

Westinghouse Electric Company announced an agreement with Rolls-Royce SMR Ltd to support the development and the design of the nuclear fuel for Rolls-Royce’s Small Modular Reactor program.

Westinghouse is a leading supplier of nuclear fuel, providing a uniquely diversified portfolio in the industry across nuclear reactor types, including PWR, BWR, AGR, and VVER. The company delivers innovative fuel technologies to meet customer needs for lower fuel-cycle costs, increased operational flexibility and efficiency, diversity of supply, and accident-tolerant products.

Helena Perry, Rolls-Royce SMR’s Regulatory Affairs and Safety Director, said: “Placing the contract to design the fuel for the Rolls-Royce SMR is an important step in our programme of work as we progress through the GDA (Generic Design Assessment) process with the UK’s nuclear regulators.

“Westinghouse has a strong heritage and unrivalled experience in nuclear fuel design and manufacturing. Placing this contract with Westinghouse will help deliver our commitment to maximise UK supply chain content and will support a long-term sustainable future for the nuclear industry.

“The Westinghouse Springfields site has manufactured world-class nuclear fuel and related products and services for nearly 75 years. Nuclear fuel produced by Westinghouse at Springfields plays a vital role in supporting carbon-free secure power generation in the U.K. and around the world, having helped to cut more than 1.2 billion tonnes of CO2 emissions from the country’s energy mix.

“This collaboration between Westinghouse and Rolls-Royce SMR will help drive the future of nuclear fuel deployment. Westinghouse is proud to bring its generations of experience designing and manufacturing fuel in the U.K.,” said Tarik Choho, Westinghouse President of Nuclear Fuel. “This contract presents an exciting opportunity for our Springfields site in Lancashire.”

Source: Company Press Release