The agreement supports Slovakia’s energy security and diversification of nuclear fuel

Westinghouse strengthens energy security in Slovakia. (Credit: Westinghouse Electric Company/Business Wire)

Westinghouse Electric Company signed a long-term agreement with Slovenské elektrárne to license and supply VVER-440 fuel assemblies to its Nuclear Power Plants in Slovakia. The agreement supports Slovakia’s energy security and diversification of nuclear fuel. Approximately 59% of the electricity produced in Slovakia is generated by nuclear power plants.

“Securing another nuclear fuel supplier for our power plants is an important step in strengthening Slovakia’s energy security. Nuclear power plants represent an important pillar in our country’s energy mix, therefore I consider it to be crucial to secure nuclear fuel supply diversification for their stable operation,” said Branislav Strýček, general director of Slovenské elektrárne, a.s.

“We are very pleased to contribute to Slovakia’s fuel diversification and to strengthen our long-standing partnership with Slovenské elektrárne,” said Tarik Choho, Westinghouse President of Nuclear Fuel. “We offer the only fully-Western alternative fuel for this type of reactor and remain committed to supporting Slovakia’s operating fleet, leveraging our Swedish fabrication footprint.”

Westinghouse is a leading supplier of nuclear fuel, providing a uniquely diversified portfolio in the industry across nuclear reactor types, including PWR, BWR, AGR, and VVER. Through our world-class manufacturing facilities in Sweden, the U.K., and the U.S., we focus on delivering innovative fuel technologies to meet our customers’ needs for lower fuel cycle costs, increased operational flexibility and efficiency, diversity of supply, and accident-tolerant products.

Source: Company Press Release