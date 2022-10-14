The new units using AP1000 technology at Lianjiang will expand carbon-free power

Westinghouse Adds Two AP1000 Technology-based Reactors in China (Credit: Business Wire)

Westinghouse Electric Company congratulates China’s State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) on adding two additional AP1000 technology-based plants in China to its growing list of newbuild projects. China’s State Council recently approved the two units owned by State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) at Lianjiang Nuclear Power Plant in Zhanjiang, Guangdong Province.

The two reactors to be built will be part of the first nuclear plant constructed and managed by SPIC in Guangdong Province. Site preparation at Lianjiang Unit 1 began on Sept. 28, and a total of six units are planned.

This announcement comes after the April 2022 decision to build four more units on the Sanmen and Haiyang sites.

Four AP1000 units currently operating in China utilize the most advanced, proven technology and have set industry records with their outstanding startup, availability, and operational performance. One unit at the Haiyang site is generating both electricity and steam for district heating.

“We are proud to be a part of this 15-year nuclear energy cooperation program and delivering on our commitment to enable a fleet of AP1000 units to power a carbon-zero future for China,” said Patrick Fragman, Westinghouse President and CEO. “Through our continued successful partnership with State Power Investment Company, the project reinforces the outstanding design and proven peformance of the AP1000 technology that is highly recognized worldwide.”

The AP1000 plant is the only operating Generation III+ advanced reactor with fully passive safety systems, modular design, and has the smallest footprint per MWe on the market. In addition to the AP1000 program for China, two AP1000 units are being completed at the Vogtle site in the United States. Westinghouse’s AP1000 technology also has been selected for nine units in Ukraine, and is under consideration at multiple sites in other countries in Central and Eastern Europe, the United Kingdom, and in the United States.

Source: Company Press Release