Westbridge Renewable announces the origination of 295MWdc Red Willow solar PV plus 100MW/200MWh battery energy storage system in Alberta. (Credit: atimedia from Pixabay)

Westbridge Renewable Energy Corporation (TSXV: WEB) (OTCQX: WEGYF) (FRA: PUQ) (“Westbridge”, “Westbridge Renewable” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the addition of the Red Willow Project (“Red Willow”), located in Stettler County No. 6, in central Alberta, Canada, to the Company’s continuously growing portfolio. The Red Willow Project target capacity is 295 MWp solar photovoltaic and 100MW/200MWh of Battery Energy Storage System (“BESS”) with a two-hour battery duration.

The Red Willow Project is in Stage 2 of the Alberta Electric System Operator (“AESO”) interconnection process. Westbridge recently submitted environmental and wildlife field studies to Alberta Environment and Parks (“AEP”), in a request for a Referral Letter, which will be then submitted to the Alberta Utility Commission (“AUC”) as part of Red Willow’s application for power plant approval.

Maggie McKenna, Director and Chief Operating Officer, commented, “The Red Willow Project has secured site control in the form of a long-term solar lease with private landowners. We look forward to kicking off engagement with stakeholders and the local community. Red Willow complements our robust portfolio in Alberta, where we continue to see significant opportunities for origination and acquisitions.”

The Company’s origination team continues to evaluate multiple new solar and battery storage development projects in Alberta, the US and the UK to further scale and strengthen the current portfolio. Westbridge is focused on maximizing the return on its renewable energy assets through accretive project monetization and retention of royalties, where applicable. This approach is expected to enhance long-term cashflow and build long-term shareholder value. The current portfolio of projects is listed below:

Westbridge Renewable Energy Current Project Portfolio

Project Solar PV

Capacity MWp BESS Capacity Location Status Georgetown 278 MWp 100 MW / 200 MWh Alberta Stage 3 AESO AUC Approval Sunnynook 330 MWp 100 MW / 200 MWh Alberta Stage 3 AESO Dolcy 250 MWp 100 MW / 200 MWh Alberta Stage 2 AESO Eastervale 300 MWp 200 MW / 400 MWh Alberta Stage 2 AESO Red Willow 295 MWp 100 MW / 200 MWh Alberta Stage 2 AESO Accalia Point 221 MWp – Texas Development Fiskerton – 53 MW / 106 MWh UK Development Total Portfolio 1,674 MWp 653 MW / 1,306 MWh

Source: Company Press Release