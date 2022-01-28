The well was drilled about 65 kilometres northwest of Florø and about 60 kilometres north of Gjøafeltet in the northern part of the North Sea

Well 36/1-4 S was drilled by the Borgland Dolphin drilling facility. (Credit: Dolphin Drilling/Norwegian Petroleum Directorate)

Wellesley Petroleum AS, operator of production licence 885, has concluded the drilling of wildcat well 36/1-4 S.

The well was drilled about 65 kilometres northwest of Florø and about 60 kilometres north of Gjøafeltet in the northern part of the North Sea.

The objective of the well was to prove petroleum in Middle Jurassic reservoir rocks in the Krossfjord Formation.

The well encountered the Krossfjord Formation with water-bearing sandstone rocks at about 33 metres, with poor to moderate reservoir quality. Water-bearing sandstone rocks were also encountered at about 33 metres with poor to moderate reservoir quality, of unknown age, deeper in the well. The Krossfjord Formation has traces of petroleum. The well has been classified as dry.

Data acquisition has been carried out. This is the second exploration well in production licence 885, which was awarded in APA 2016. Well 36/1-4 S was drilled to a vertical depth of 3224 metres below sea level and was terminated in basement rock.

Water depth at the site is 211 metres. The well will be permanently plugged and abandoned.

Well 36/1-4 S was drilled by the Borgland Dolphin drilling facility, which will now proceed to Fedafjorden.

Source: Company Press Release