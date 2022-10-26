As part of this contract, the Weatherford Integrated Services and Projects (ISP) team will plan and execute all aspects of the operations, including Weatherford product lines and associated services, to deliver 45 wells per year for the term of the contract

Weatherford awarded lump-sum turnkey project from Aramco to deliver drilling and intervention services. (Credit: drpepperscott230 from Pixabay)

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) (“Weatherford” or the “Company”) announced it has been awarded a three-year, lump-sum turnkey (LSTK) contract with Saudi Aramco (“Aramco”) to deliver drilling and intervention services.

As part of this contract, the Weatherford Integrated Services and Projects (ISP) team will plan and execute all aspects of the operations, including Weatherford product lines and associated services, to deliver 45 wells per year for the term of the contract. Weatherford ISP has developed a successful track record in well construction, production and plug and abandonment projects over the past several years, and this award presents an opportunity to serve our customers’ evolving needs.

Girish Saligram, Weatherford President and CEO, commented, “This award showcases the value of Weatherford’s comprehensive portfolio of technologies. Our ISP solutions will provide a superior project delivery model to aid Aramco in executing its strategy by elevating the customer experience and results. We are excited to continue this long-term business relationship with Aramco.”

