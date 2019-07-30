Frost & Sullivan says that several water utilities could explore the use of satellites, drones, and robotics for leak detection, condition assessment and asset management

Image: Frost & Sullivan reported on water utilities using smart water sensor measurement. Photo: Courtesy of Pexels/Pixabay.

With the rise of digitalisation, water utility and industrial customers are expected to transition from conventional lab-based quality analysis to real-time and online smart water sensor measurement. Water utilities are choosing smart water meters enabled by automated metering infrastructure (AMI) communication modules over automated meter reading (AMR).

Many advanced water utilities are likely to explore the use of satellites, drones, and robotics for leak detection, condition assessment, and asset management. This adoption of cutting-edge technologies is expected to drive the water & wastewater market towards $743.77 billion in 2019.

“Leading water companies are leveraging data collection and analytics capabilities to provide one-stop solutions for operation and maintenance (O&M),” said Paul Hudson, Industry Analyst, Energy & Environment. “Leading software and data analytics solutions providers like Kisters, TaKaDu, Royal HaskoningDHV, IBM, Microsoft, and Accenture have developed asset management platforms that can be customized or used as a one-stop solution. These platforms are open and can integrate multiple data points to provide a packaged data set that can improve overall system efficiency.”

Frost & Sullivan’s recent analysis, Outlook of the Global Water and Wastewater Market, 2019, highlights key market forecasts for 2019 for both industrial and municipal segments. Across treatment plants and networks, it presents the total expenditure (TOTEX) of design & engineering, operation & maintenance, water & wastewater technology, process control management, and chemicals. The markets covered include Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

“Asia-Pacific, especially China and India, will continue to be the leading growth destinations in both the municipal and the industrial sectors due to rapid urbanisation and stable economic growth,” noted Hudson. “Advanced utilities in North America and Europe, meanwhile, are exploring, adopting, and implementing non-revenue water (NRW) reduction, asset management, and predictive maintenance services.”

Digitalisation has significantly bolstered the adoption of circular economy in the water use cycle. Utilities across the world are heavily investing in water reclamation and reuse. For additional growth opportunities, they need to:

Adopt the data-as-a-service (DaaS) and software-as-a-service (SaaS) models due to the rise of smart sensors and data analytics platforms.

Provide smart capabilities that can seamlessly integrate with existing data analytics tools or be compatible with asset management software or other related data visualization/analytics tools.

Offer decision intelligence and predictive asset maintenance as they help managers achieve optimal and efficient resource allocation.

Develop mobile apps as both utility managers and industrial customers find them valuable due to their ease of use and accessibility.

Strategise to make the most of the opportunities in Asia-Pacific.

Outlook of the Global Water and Wastewater Market, 2019 is part of Frost & Sullivan’s global Environment & Water Growth Partnership Service program.

Source: Company Press Release