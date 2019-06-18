The service agreements were signed for two power plants located in Gazipur, Dhaka, owned by Summit Gazipur II Power, and Ace Alliance Power (Gazipur I)

Image: Summit Gazipur II Power and Summit Ace Alliance Power managing director Eng Mozammel Hossain and Wärtsilä Bangladesh managing director Jillur Rahim at signing. Photo: Courtesy of Summit Group.

Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has announced the signing of two major maintenance management and operational advisory agreements with Summit Group, the independent power producer (IPP) in Bangladesh.

Wärtsilä said that the seven-year agreements with its longstanding partner Summit represent the biggest service deals ever signed in the Bangladesh energy sector, in terms of MW generation, and the orders were booked in second quarter of 2019.

The service agreements were signed for two power plants located in Gazipur, Dhaka, owned by Summit Gazipur II Power, and Ace Alliance Power (Gazipur I), a subsidiary of Summit Power, a publicly listed company in Bangladesh.

The Gazipur-based power plants hold a combined electrical output capacity of 464MW

The company said that the agreements are designed to ensure maximum availability of the installations, optimising operating costs, and delivering reliable supplies to the national grid to meet the Bangladeshi customers’ needs.

In August 2017, Wärtsilä had signed a contract with Summit Group to supply equipment totalling 300 MW for the power plant will be located in Gazipur.

Summit Group director Faisal Khan said: “Summit and Wärtsilä share a long standing partnership since early days of private power generation in Bangladesh. Our plant in Gazipur was recently awarded as the fastest implemented power plant and we are happy to award its maintenance service contracts to Wärtsilä enabling cost optimisation and reliable generation.”

Apart form the seven years of scheduled maintenance, the agreements also include yearly maintenance management coordination and asset diagnostics.

Wärtsilä Middle East & Asia energy services director Henri van Boxtel said: “Over the past 30 years we have accumulated significant experience and deep know-how in operation and maintenance services. Globally, Wärtsilä has more than 22GW of generating capacity from in excess of 500 marine and energy sector installations covered by lifecycle solution agreements.

“In Bangladesh, Wärtsilä has already five maintenance agreement with Summit Group, which speaks for itself about good cooperation and customer satisfaction. Performance of the plants with lifecycle solution agreements can be monitored remotely from our Digital Expertise Centres and we can advice our customers on dynamic maintenance schedules.”

Currently, Wärtsilä has over 4,850 MW of installed or on order power generating capacity in Bangladesh.