Wärtsilä is introducing Modular Block power plant solution which is a pre-fabricated, modularly configured, and expandable enclosure for its medium-speed 34SG gas engine generators.

Image:Wärtsilä introduces modular solution for power plants. Photo: Courtesy ofWärtsilä.

Aside from the gas engine generator, the Wärtsilä Modular Block concept’s enclosure also incorporates engine-specific auxiliary units. The solution enables to reduce the on-site installation time from several months to a few weeks, depending on the full scope of supply. The concept thus makes Wärtsilä’s advanced medium-speed engine technology available for applications where it would not otherwise be viable with a conventional custom designed permanent building. Medium-speed engine technology has inherently higher efficiency and lower lifecycle costs than containerised high-speed engines or gas turbine solutions.

Wärtsilä can offer the Wärtsilä Modular Block as a full engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project. The solution is easily expandable to accommodate increased energy demand, and to respond to fast-growing customer business needs. The concept also enables dismantling and relocation, meaning it also offers new business models, such as power as a service or rentals.

The Wärtsilä Modular Block is easy to integrate with renewable energy and storage systems. It is ideal for providing grid stability and balancing when integrating renewable energy sources with intermittent production.

The flexibility of the concept enables its timely expansion with minimal front-end investments, or relocation to accommodate changing power generating requirements. This, combined with the high efficiency of the power generation asset, the minimised on-site installation time, and its configurability with external systems makes the Wärtsilä Modular Block an excellent solution for many power generation enterprises. It can be a perfect fit for industrial customers or utilities, and for independent power producers associated with them.

“This takes our well established experience and know-how in prefabricated modular power plants to the next level, combining modularity and ease of use with superior medium-speed engine performance. Modular Block, being a cost-effective solution that is configurable to different needs, scalable and re-deployable, brings fast and reliable power wherever needed,” says Antti Kämi, Vice President, Engine Power Plants, Wärtsilä Energy Business.

Source: Company Press Release