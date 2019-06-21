The technology group Wärtsilä’s Smart Technology Hub project has progressed from planning phase to implementation.

Image: Wärtsilä starts construction of Smart Technology Hub. Photo: Courtesy of Wärtsilä.

The City Council of Vaasa has on the 6th of May approved the area zoning plan as well as the changes in the land subdivision, and the zoning plan has been proclaimed as legitimate on the 14th of June. The Board of Building and Environment has in turn issued the construction permit for the Smart Technology Hub on the 19th of June.

Wärtsilä’s partner in the leasing of the real estate and land area is SEB Leasing Oy. The Smart Technology Hub and the connected office building will be implemented together with them. The total investment value of the real estate is approximately 130 Million Euros. Wärtsilä has today the 20th of June signed a long-term leasing agreement with SEB Leasing regarding the facilities that will be built in Vaskiluoto. On the same occasion, SEB Leasing and the City of Vaasa, signed the ground lease agreements.

“I am very happy that the Smart Technology Hub project proceeds according to schedule, and everyone involved in the planning of this project deserves a big thank you for a job well done. The cooperation with the inhabitants and companies in the area is of primary importance in a big building project like this, and I am grateful that we have been received so well in Vaskiluoto. I would also like to thank the City of Vaasa for the smooth cooperation. Especially the City planning has done a lot of great work in order to enable this project,” says Vesa Riihimäki, Managing Director for Wärtsilä Finland Oy.

During the spring, some preparatory infrastructure work has already been carried out in Vaskiluoto. The actual excavation work in the project area is planned to be initiated in July, so next in line is the appointment of the excavation work contractor. The main contractor will be appointed in the beginning of autumn, at the latest.

Last August Wärtsilä announced that it was going to build a new centre of research, product development and manufacturing – Smart Technology Hub – in Vaasa, Finland. The Hub will also include a flexible smart marine and smart energy platform called Smart Partner Campus. The Smart Partner Campus will focus on doing research and product development together with companies, start-ups and researchers within the industry, as well as with Wärtsilä’s partners, customers and suppliers.

Source: Company Press Release