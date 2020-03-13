The facility supplies electricity to Umm Qasr Port’s operations, which had previously faced frequent power interruptions

Tony Hanna, General Manager, BUTEC and Pierpaolo Mazza, Regional Director, Wärtsilä Energy Business, signed the order for a 29 MW power plant to Umm Qasr Ports Authority Zone in Basra, Iraq in 2018. (Credit: Wärtsilä.)

Finnish equipment manufacturer Wärtsilä has announced the start of operations on a 29MW gas-fuelled power facility in Iraq.

The facility supplies electricity to Umm Qasr Port Authority Zone’s operations, which had previously faced frequent power interruptions.

Lebanon-based Butec, which provided engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) for the project, has placed the order with Wärtsilä in October 2018.

The facility operates on three Wärtsilä 34SG gas engines that provide reliable base load power on a 24/7 basis.

Wärtsilä Energy Business Middle East director Alexandre Eykerman said: “The fast-starting, flexible operation of the Wärtsilä engines was a decisive consideration in the award of this contract.

“The plant can run fewer engines when less power is demanded and start the additional engines only when and as needed.

“This provides a cost-effective, efficient, and highly reliable solution that will greatly enhance the port’s operations.”

Wärtsilä secures EPC contract for dual-fuel power plant in Guyana

Wärtsilä, which has delivered the plant on a fast-track basis, has also signed a maintenance agreement that includes field service, and engine maintenance planning based on remote monitoring and asset diagnostics.

Recently, the equipment manufacturer has secured a contract from electric utility Guyana Power and Light (GPL) for a 46.5MW dual-fuel power facility in Guyana.

Under the contract, Wärtsilä will be responsible for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for the facility located at the Garden of Eden Generating Complex in the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

Once completed, the power plant is expected to enhance Guyana’s electricity system and support future renewables integration into the grid.

The facility will be equipped with five Wärtsilä 34DF dual-fuel engines, which will be operated using liquid fuel and on natural gas.

Additionally, Wärtsilä will also deliver a 69kV sub-station which will be integrated within the existing Garden of Eden sub-station.

The power plant will be delivered on a fast-track basis and is planned to be completed in the mid of this year.

Earlier this year, Wärtsilä secured a 78MW gas-fired power plant order in Bangladesh to facilitate the growth of an industrial complex.