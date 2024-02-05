The order pertains to the Engineering and Procurement (EP) responsibilities for a 20 million litres per Day (MLD) Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant (IWWTP)

Oil tanks in Ras Tanura. (Credit: Ciacho5/ Wikipedia)

TECH WABAG, an Indian multinational specialising in water technology, has successfully secured a significant order valued at $33.5m from SEPCO III Electric Power Construction Corporation.

The order pertains to the Engineering and Procurement (EP) responsibilities for a 20 million litres per Day (MLD) Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant (IWWTP) situated at the Ras Tanura Refinery Complex in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In the construction of this Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant (IWWTP), WABAG serves as the Process and Technology Contractor. The project is undertaken by SEPCO III and is developed by Miahona, a prominent Public-Private Partnership (PPP) developer and operator specialising in water and wastewater projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The ultimate beneficiary of the plant is Saudi Aramco, one of the largest integrated oil and gas companies globally.

The Engineering and Procurement (EP) scope of work covered by this order encompasses the comprehensive tasks of designing, engineering, procuring, supplying, and overseeing the installation and commissioning of the Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant (IWWTP).

The plant is designed to effectively treat a diverse mixture of effluents originating from the Desalter Effluent, Tank Farms, and various Oily Wastewater sumps within the refinery.

The project timeline spans 20 months, and the treatment process involves a combination of biological treatment, followed by Filtration and Reverse Osmosis technologies.

This advanced treatment approach aims to treat the effluent, making it suitable for partial reuse within the refinery. Additionally, the treatment scheme incorporates Wet Air Oxidation for the effective treatment of Spent Caustic Effluent.

WABAG Sales and Marketing regional head Sivakumar V said: “This is another key breakthrough for us in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“This order which is being delivered to Miahona and Saudi Aramco is a further testimony of Wabag’s technology leadership in the Oil & Gas sector and enables us to further cement our presence in the Middle East Region.”