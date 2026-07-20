All holes drilled at the Thira Discovery encountered porphyry-related copper-molybdenum mineralisation. Credit: Pi-Lens/Shutterstock.com.

Vizsla Copper has released the final assay results from its phase one 2026 drill programme at the Thira porphyry discovery, part of the company’s Poplar Project in central British Columbia (BC), Canada.

The company reported that drill-hole TH26-154, which tested the northern extent of previously intersected copper-molybdenum mineralisation, returned 472.8m at 0.40% copper equivalent from 13.2m depth.

This included an interval of 304.8m at 0.48% copper equivalent and a higher-grade section of 45m at 0.58% copper equivalent.

All holes drilled at the Thira Discovery encountered porphyry-related copper-molybdenum mineralisation.

The results currently outline a mineralised footprint measuring approximately 800m × 900m.

The follow-up drilling will examine extensions to mineralisation across interpreted fault zones.

In addition to Thira, drilling was conducted at the Camp Lake and Copper Pond targets in the same area.

Seven holes at Camp Lake defined a zone measuring approximately 800m × 400m, while four holes at Copper Pond confirmed a vertically orientated mineralised zone.

At Copper Pond, hole TH26-163 intersected 177.3m at 0.31% copper equivalent.

Vizsla Copper’s phase one exploration activities covered more than 11,200m across 21 holes at the Thira, Camp Lake and Copper Pond targets.

The company is preparing to launch a phase two drill programme in late July, with up to 8,000m of drilling planned using two rigs.

This next stage will focus on possible extensions of mineralisation at Thira, the southern part of Camp Lake and the eastern area of Copper Pond.

Geological mapping and additional geophysical and soil surveys are under way to inform phase two targeting.

Vizsla Copper executive chair and CEO Craig Parry said: “Our second drill programme at the Poplar Project has significantly advanced our understanding of the system at the Thira target, where we are working to define a large-scale copper porphyry system.

“We believe Thira represents only one part of a much larger system, with additional porphyry centres identified across the 8km corridor that warrant further drilling.”

In May this year, the company commenced drilling operations at the Woodjam Project in central BC.