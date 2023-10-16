The order consists of 18 V162-6.2 MW wind turbines in 6.4 MW power optimised mode and includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines

Vestas wins 115MW project in Sweden. (Credit: Steve from Pixabay)

Vestas has received a firm order from OX2 Construction AB for the Anglarna wind project in Sweden.

The order consists of 18 V162-6.2 MW wind turbines in 6.4 MW power optimised mode and includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines. Upon completion, Vestas will service the turbines under a 35-years Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement designed to ensure optimised performance of the assets.

“We are pleased to build upon our strong track-record to successfully execute projects with OX2. This project is another great example of the collaboration with OX2 throughout many years, driving the energy transition together,” says Anna Schlasberg Wachtmeister, Vice President NCE Sales North and West at Vestas.

We are happy to have signed the agreement with Vestas to supply turbines for the Anglarna wind farm. It is a great project that will make a substantial contribution to a part of Sweden with a strong demand for renewable energy, and we look forward to constructing the wind farm”, says Hillevi Priscar, Country Manager, OX2.

Turbine delivery is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026 with commissioning scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2026.

