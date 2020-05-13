Vestas will be responsible for the installation and commission of wind turbines along with a 15-year Active Output Management (AOM 5000) service agreement.

Vestas to supply 46MW of wind turbines for Dutch wind project. (Credit: Pixabay/Pexels)

Danish wind turbine manufacturer, Vestas has secured an order to supply 46MW of turbines for the Oosterscheldekering Wind Optimization project in the Netherlands.

Located in the Zeeland province in the southwest of the country, the Oosterscheldekering Wind Optimization comprises four wind projects that include Binnenhaven, Roggeplaat-West, Noordland Buiten and Vluchthaven.

Dutch wind project developer E-Connection has awarded the contract to Vestas to deliver 11 wind turbines for the first phase of the optimisation project.

For the wind projects, Vestas will supply nine V136-4.2 MW turbines and two V117-4.2 MW wind turbines.

Under the contract, the firm will be responsible for the installation and commission of wind turbines along with a 15-year Active Output Management (AOM 5000) service agreement.

Four wind projects will feature a VestasOnline Business SCADA solution

E-Connection director Rick Wasser said: “We are looking forward to commissioning phase one of this complex project in summer 2021, signifying a great step for the renewable power supply of the region.

“Collectively, from spring 2022, the turbines will generate as much wind power as 60,000 households in the Netherlands use annually”.

Vestas said that the project is a mix of new turbines and turbines for the replacement of older turbine models.

To reduce turbine downtime and optimise the energy output, the four wind projects will feature a VestasOnline Business SCADA solution.

The existing five V90-3.0 MW wind turbines will be replaced by five V136-4.2 MW turbines at Noordland Buiten and Vluchthaven wind farms.

Furthermore, the Binnenhaven and Roggeplaat-West wind projects will receive four V136-4.2-MW and the two V117-4.2-MW wind turbines, respectively.

Vestas is expecting to commence the turbine delivery in the third quarter of 2021, while commissioning is scheduled in the same quarter of the year.

