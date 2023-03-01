The Danish wind turbine manufacturer will deliver 104 units of its V236-15.0MW turbines for RWE and Northland Power’s German offshore wind project in the North Sea with each turbine having a capacity of 15MW

RWE and Northland Power select Vestas to supply turbines for the 1.6GW Nordseecluster offshore wind project. (Credit: Peter Dargatz from Pixabay)

RWE and Northland Power have selected Vestas as their preferred wind turbine supplier for the 1.6GW Nordseecluster offshore wind project in Germany.

To be developed in the North Sea, north of the island of Juist, the Nordseecluster project consists of four offshore wind farm sites.

The Danish wind turbine manufacturer will deliver 104 units of its V236-15.0MW turbines for the offshore wind project. Each of the turbines will have a capacity of 15MW.

In 2022, RWE and Northland Power formed a joint venture (JV) with each holding a stake of 51% and 49% respectively to develop the Nordseecluster project.

According to RWE, the German offshore wind project will be developed in two phases. The first phase called Nordseecluster A, which has a total capacity of 660MW from two offshore wind farms is currently in the permit application phase.

The second phase of the project called Nordseecluster B will add the additional 900MW capacity with the remaining two offshore wind farms.

Both companies intend to bid and exercise their step-in rights in the German government’s offshore wind auctions to be held this year for the second phase of the project.

The wind turbine installation for the first phase of the offshore wind project is anticipated to commence in 2026, while the commercial operation is expected to begin in early 2027.

With offshore construction works scheduled to begin in 2028, the second phase of the German offshore wind project is expected to commence commercial operations in early 2029.

Northland Power offshore wind executive vice president David Povall said: “This is an important milestone for the Nordseecluster and we appreciate all the OEM participation throughout procurement process. Having clarity on the market and the cost of delivering an offshore wind farm is crucial.”

Vestas has also signed a multi-year operations and maintenance (O&M) service contract to provide service for the Nordseecluster offshore project, once it is installed.

Vestas Northern & Central Europe president Nils de Baar said: “We are proud to announce this preferred supplier agreement with RWE and Northland Power, two important partners, to jointly support the German energy targets and to increase the security of energy supply.

“Once completed, the Nordseecluster will contribute significantly to add clean electricity to the German grid.”

All the services of Vestas are subject to the final investment decision for the individual phases of the German offshore project.