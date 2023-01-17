The German energy company will deliver 1,500GWh of green electricity per year from the Nordsee Ost and Amrumbank offshore wind farms to 11 German industrial customers and one municipal utility with the majority of the PPAs signed for a period of ten years

RWE to deliver 1,500GWh of electricity per year from two German offshore wind farms to 12 customers. (Credit: RWE)

German energy firm RWE has signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) with 12 customers to supply clean energy from its 295MW Nordsee Ost and 302MW Amrumbank West offshore wind farms in Germany.

From 2025 and 2026 respectively, the German energy company will deliver 1,500GWh of green electricity per year from Nordsee Ost and Amrumbank to 11 German industrial customers and one municipal utility.

The majority of the PPAs have been signed for a period of ten years.

RWE’s supply and trading business has executed the PPAs with Freudenberg group, Infraserv Höchst, Badische Stahlwerke, Mainova, Messer, Verallia, Vodafone, Schott, Telefónica, Wacker, and ZF.

Located about 60km off the German North Sea coast, the Nordsee Ost and Amrumbank West offshore wind farms have been generating electricity since 2015.

The Nordsee Ost offshore wind farm is equipped with 48 wind turbines while the Amrumbank West offshore wind farm has 80 wind turbines.

RWE supply and trading CCO Ulf Kerstin said: “The great interest of our customers in these power purchase agreements shows how important carbon-free electricity has become for the German industry.

“With these long-term contracts we are ensuring planning security for both parties and helping Germany to remain competitive as a location for production.

“We are preparing to market further electricity from offshore wind farms that are currently under development to supply industrial customers with high-quality green electricity.”

As per the needs of the customer, the company will offer direct purchase, that is as produced, planned delivery with wind farm profile, as nominated, or delivery designed as a continuous electricity load, stated RWE.

The electricity generated at the two German offshore wind farms was already sold to Deutsche Bahn in 2019, 2020, and 2021, based on PPAs. With the new PPAs, all of the power produced by the two offshore wind farms from 2026 has been sold under contract, said the German company.