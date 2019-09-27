Under the terms of the deal, which derives from a corporate power purchase agreement (PPA), Vestas will deliver 42 of its V150-4.0MW turbines

Image: Vestas will deliver turbines for a wind project in Mexico. Photo: courtesy of Peter Dargatz/Pixabay.

Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has received a 168MW turbine supply order for a wind project in Mexico.

Under the terms of the deal, which derives from a corporate power purchase agreement (PPA), Vestas will deliver 42 of its V150-4.0MW turbines.

The order for the wind park includes the supply and installation of turbines, in addition to a 5-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement for the operation and maintenance of the wind facility.

Vestas México general manager Agustín Sánchez-Tembleque said: “This order showcases how Vestas’ technology can meet the increasing demand of private Mexican companies for clean, reliable and competitive energy.”

The 73metre blades for the project will be produced in Mexico at the TPI Composites factory in Matamoros, which supplies the company with blades for the rising number of V136 and V150 orders that Vestas is receiving in the country and Latin America. The turbine towers will also be manufactured by Mexican suppliers.

Vestas claims to have accumulated more than 2.3GW of installed capacity or under construction since entering the Mexican wind energy market in 1994.

Other orders secured by Vestas in Europe

In September, Vestas secured a 43MW turbine supply order from Greek marble and granite producer Pavlidis for three projects in Greece.

Under the contract, the Danish wind turbine manufacturer will deliver 12 units of its V136-3.6MW turbines for the Didima, Mavra Litharia and Dio Petres projects in northern Greece.

The order for Vestas includes the supply and installation of turbines, in addition to a 20-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement.

Prior to that, the company bagged an order from BayWa for the 95MW wind project in Kronoberg County, Sweden.

The Lyngsåsa wind farm will feature 22 V150-4.2MW turbines delivered in 4.3MW power optimised mode to maximise the project’s power production.

In August, Vestas secured an order from E.ON’s subsidiary Avacon Natur for a 29MW wind farm to be built in Lower Saxony, Germany.