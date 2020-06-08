EDL has selected Vestas to provide service for three of its wind farms in South Australia, New South Wales and Victoria

The service agreements will begin immediately. (Credit: Pixabay/Pexels.)

Vestas has signed agreements with energy producer EDL to service three wind farms in Australia, powered by Senvion turbines, with a total capacity of 47MW.

The three wind farms are located in the towns of Coober Pedy in South Australia, Cullerin Range in New South Wales and Wonthaggi in Victoria.

As part of the contract, the Danish company will leverage its multi-brand capabilities to provide maintenance for 23 of Senvion MM82 and MM92-2.05 MW wind turbines.

Vestas will also help maximise uptime of the Senvion turbines for higher output

The service agreements will begin immediately and will also feature Vestas’ Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000), a service programme which is claimed to maximise uptime and ensure optimised performance.

Vestas Asia Pacific president Clive Turton said: “The multibrand service deals with EDL demonstrate how Vestas can leverage our market experience, broad service solutions capability and extensive supply chain to provide value for our customers throughout the wind park lifecycle – whether that is servicing Vestas turbines or third party machines.

“We offer unmatched expertise to service more than 30 non-Vestas models and we are proud that customers all throughout our region can turn to Vestas’ broad range of industry-leading and cost-efficient service solutions.”

As per the company, it secured the order as it leveraged its expertise to service all major Senvion platforms including the MM82-2.05MW, MM92-2.05, 3.XM EBC and 3.XM NES platforms.

EDL CEO James Harman said: “EDL is pleased to appoint Vestas as our maintenance service provider for the Coober Pedy, Cullerin Range and Wonthaggi wind farms. We look forward to a safe and productive relationship with Vestas.

“They are an industry leader with experience in multi-brand service, and their wide-ranging geographic presence in Australia enables them to provide quality service teams adjacent to our wind assets.”

With the service agreement, the company’s service portfolio of Senvion turbines in the country is now reached 287MW and more than 300MW across the Asia Pacific region.

In March, the company secured a service agreement from Nexif Energy to maintain the 126MW first stage of the 212MW Lincoln Gap wind farm in South Australia.

As per the agreement, it will also offer long-term Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service for 35 of Senvion M140 3.6 MW turbines to maximise energy generation.