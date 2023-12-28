Vestas will supply, deliver, and commission 242 of its latest V163-4.5MW turbines, along with a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, to ensure the optimised performance of the asset

Vestas secures order for 1.1GW US wind project. (Credit: Karsten Würth on Unsplash)

Danish wind turbines manufacturer Vestas has secured a firm order from US-based renewable energy company Pattern Energy to power most of its SunZia Wind project in New Mexico, US.

The order includes the supply, delivery, and commissioning of 242 of Vestas’s latest V163-4.5MW turbines, along with a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service.

The AOM 5000 service agreement aims to ensure the optimised performance of the asset.

Vestas is expected to start the delivery of the wind turbines in the first quarter of 2025, with final commissioning scheduled for the first half of 2026.

Vestas North America president Laura Beane said: “Reaching this monumental order milestone is a testament to Vestas’ unwavering dedication to advancing clean energy solutions across the US.

“We’re continuing to see a surge in demand for renewable energy and we are proud to be at the forefront of this transformation.

“Vestas is committed to driving the transition to a sustainable energy future in the U.S. and we are excited to continue shaping the renewable energy landscape for years to come.”

Vestas said that the order for SunZia wind project is the company’s largest in the US market and its largest single onshore project worldwide.

The order follows the Danish turbine maker’s recent commitment to invest over $40m in its domestic footprint to manufacture the V163-4.5MW turbine.

The company is nearing completion to expand its two factories in Colorado, including building expansion and production equipment, along with hiring up to 1,000 local employees.

Vestas North America senior COO, vice president David Ivan said: “With the majority of the 1.1 GW deal being domestically sourced, we are underscoring our commitment to deploying American-made renewable energy across the US.”

Pattern Energy CEO Hunter Armistead said: “Our turbine order with Vestas is a huge step towards building the largest wind power facility in the country, SunZia Wind, that will generate clean energy for 3 million Americans across western markets.

“The majority of the Vestas turbines will be made right here in the United States, helping SunZia create thousands of new jobs in manufacturing and construction.”

Vestas said that its V163-4.5 MW turbine was designed based on its proven 4MW platform and leverages an established supply chain.

The turbine was designed considering US conditions, such as transportation, installation, and operational aspects to support their rapid deployment.

Vestas said that it has received around 4.5GW of orders for its latest turbine technology, with the majority of those being received in the final quarter of the year.

Vestas North America chief technical officer John Eggers said: “Providing our newest high-capacity factor turbine for the largest clean energy infrastructure initiative in the U.S. is a moment of huge pride for Vestas Americas.

“By harnessing proven technology and utilising a well-established supply chain, the V163-4.5 MW is ideally positioned for markets facing grid constraints, such as the United States. This record-breaking order clearly demonstrates what’s possible for renewable energy in the US.”