Vestas secures 46MW order in USA. (Credit: Pixabay/Jose Antonio Alba.)

Vestas has received a 46 MW order of 4 MW platform turbine components that qualify for the 60 percent PTC value from an undisclosed customer. These components will enable future wind energy projects that complete construction by the end of 2024.

The PTC terms set in the PATH act, passed by Congress in 2015, made the wind industry the first energy industry to agree to permanent tax reform and have resulted in billions of dollars in wind energy investment in the U.S., including expansions in domestic manufacturing and supply chain, construction, transportation, tax revenue to local communities, and the addition of tens of thousands of jobs across the wind value chain.

Source: Company Press Release