Vestas secures 243MW order for V163-4.5 MW wind turbines in US. (Credit: Jose Antonio Alba from Pixabay)

Vestas has received a 243 MW order to power an undisclosed wind project owned by RWE Clean Energy, LLC, in the USA. The order consists of 54 V163-4.5 MW wind turbines.

The order include supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.

“RWE is a company with which we share a common vision for the clean energy transition and we’re proud to be able to supply them with our newest turbine to the U.S. market,” said Laura Beane, President of Vestas North America. “The V163-4.5 MW turbine represents a portfolio of turbines delivering flexible and highly efficient wind energy solutions to power the energy transition.”

Turbine delivery begins in the second quarter of 2024 with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Source: Company Press Release