V112 installation, Macarthur Windfarm, Australia. (Credit: Vestas Wind Systems A/S.)

Vestas has announced its plans to sett long-term safety targets, along with goals to build a more inclusive and diverse workplace.

The wind turbines manufacturer said that it is committed to reducing the rate of total recordable injuries to 1.5 per million working hours by 2025, and to 0.6 by 2030, as a first step towards its target.

In addition, the company is planning to launch new initiatives under which, manufacturing processes will be re-evaluated to improve ergonomics and automation.

Vestas quality, safety and environment vice president Bo Kokholm Pedersen said: “Safety has always been our number one priority at Vestas. However, if we are to continue to be a spearhead of the energy transition, we must be more ambitious in our approach to safety than any other supplier in the renewable energy sector.

“I am incredibly proud that we are accelerating our journey along this path by becoming the only wind energy manufacturer to set bold, long-term targets within safety.”

Vestas is aimed at developing pilot projects by leveraging predictive analytics and augmented reality to improve construction and service site safety.

A safety by design approach is planned to be incorporated to all areas of its value chain, to focus on safety across manufacturing, installation and decommissioning of turbines.

Vestas will focus on diversity and inclusion, addressing gender disparities by increasing the female representation in leadership positions to 25% by 2025, and 30% by 2030.

In addition, the company intends to expand its female role models initiative to create awareness among women and inspire new perspectives on gender roles.

Vestas chief financial officer Marika Fredriksson said: “At Vestas, we believe a lack of diversity is a loss of talent. Younger generations gravitate towards companies that align with their own purpose-driven values. To remain attractive, we must prove that we share these values.

“At Vestas, we view the energy transition as an opportunity to change diversity-related barriers in the workplace. It is our duty as a leader in sustainable energy to ensure that the energy transition benefits everyone, not just the few.”