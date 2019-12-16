Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 108 GW of wind turbines in 80 countries

Image: Vestas receives 224MW order in US. Photo: Courtesy of Vestas .

Vestas has received an order for 224 MW of V120-2.2 MW wind turbines for a wind project in the U.S.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines as well as a 10-year service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance for the lifetime of the project. Turbine delivery will begin in the second quarter of 2020 with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The project and customer are undisclosed.

Source: Company Press Release