Vestas has developed a customised solution for the project, with site-specific towers, to optimise annual energy generation

Vestas to supply turbines for Finnish wind project. (Credit: Vestas Wind Systems A/S.)

Danish wind turbine supplier Vestas has signed turbine supply and long-term services agreements with Luxcara, a renewable energy asset manager, for three wind projects in Finland.

The three wind projects include Välikangas, Pihtipudas and Sievi, with a total capacity of 160MW. For each of the three wind farms, Vestas developed a customised solution, with site specific towers, to optimise annual energy generation.

Vestas has agreed to supply 38 of its V150-4.2MW turbines for the wind projects. The wind farms will be located in the Northern Ostrobothnia region and are claimed to benefit from the high wind conditions near the shore.

Vestas Northern & Central Europe North & West sales vice president Christer Baden Hansen said: “I would like to thank our customer Luxcara for the confidence they have shown in the capabilities of our 4 MW platform and our services. We believe that the three projects will benefit from the V150-4.2 MW turbine’s extremely competitive levelised cost of energy and its perfect fit with the site’s wind conditions.

“The order affirms the competitiveness of Vestas’ wind power solutions and that wind power provides an attractive long-term energy investment, capable of delivering beyond its climate and sustainability benefits.”

Vestas to begin turbine delivery in the second quarter of 2020

Together, the three projects can generate enough clean energy to be supplied to more than 140,000 Finnish households.

Turbine delivery is expected to take place in the second quarter of next year and the commissioning is planned for next year’s fourth quarter.

Luxcara managing partner Philip Sander said: “We are very much looking forward to working together with Vestas on our Finnish portfolio. We are convinced that the projects will benefit from Vestas’ expertise in the Nordics and that the selected turbines will ensure the best possible use of the very good wind conditions to produce clean and sustainable energy.”

The contract also includes supply, installation and commissioning of the turbines along with a 25-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

Last month, Vestas secured an order to supply 155MW turbines from Stena Renewables, for the Åby-Alebo wind farm located in Southern Sweden.

As part of the order, the company has agreed to supply 36 of its 36 V150-4.2 MW turbines in 4.3 MW power optimised mode.