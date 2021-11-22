The company is working together with internal and external partners to contain the issue fully and recover our systems

Vestas impacted by cyber security incident. (Credit: StockSnap from Pixabay.)

Vestas has been impacted by a cyber security incident. To contain the issue, IT systems are shut down across multiple business units and locations.

As part of our crisis management setup for cyber security, we are working together with our internal and external partners to contain the issue fully and recover our systems.

Customers, employees and other stakeholders may be affected by the shutdown of several of our IT-systems.

We will provide further updates when we have more information.

Source: Company Press Release