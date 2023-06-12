Leading media outlets from across the world have partnered with the Council’s flagship global energy event, taking place in Rotterdam

Credit: Maria Maltseva from Pixabay

With under one year to go until the 26th World Energy Congress is held in Rotterdam, the World Energy Council is delighted to announce its initial set of 22 official media partners, including leading business network, CNBC.

Having recently launched registration and announced its first tranche of world-class speakers, leading media outlets from across the world have partnered with the Council’s flagship global energy event, taking place in Rotterdam, The Netherlands from 22-25 April 2024.

The 22 confirmed partners will collaborate with the Congress, the most influential and inclusive gathering of leaders from all areas of the energy eco-system including, Ministers, C-suite executives, NGOs, experts, academics, and young entrepreneurs.

The 22 confirmed partners are:

CNBC

Caixin

Clean Energy Pipeline

Devdiscourse

Energy Industry Times

The Energy Year

Edie

Petroleum Economist

World Oil

Gas World

H2 View

Renews

Renewables Now

Modern Power Systems

NS Energy

Nuclear Engineering International

Power Engineering International

Smart Engineering International

Water Power

World Wind Technology

A Word About Wind

Energy Storage Report

Angela Wilkinson, Secretary General, World Energy Council, said: “We are proud to announce the first tranche of World Energy Congress media partnerships and are grateful for their continued support.

“Today, avoiding a climate change catastrophe seems an especially urgent yet impossible challenge. Effective solutions hinge upon two key questions – how can we move from energy system transition to a positive societal transformation quickly enough?

“And how can we build a better future for those now living in energy poverty, while at the same time nurturing a healthy planet? The Congress will convene representatives from the entire energy ecosystem including media around this ‘how to’ – enabling energy transitions to happen at pace and scale.

“Communication is mission-critical to this process and will rely on the contribution of our media partners to amplify the discussion far and wide, extending it beyond the walls of Congress and into the living rooms, offices and study halls of the billions who make up the energy ecosystem.”

Jeroen van Hoof, Chair of the World Energy Council, The Netherlands, and Chair of the World Energy Congress Rotterdam Organising Committee, said: “We look forward to welcoming delegates from across the entire energy eco system to the next World Energy Congress in Rotterdam. Rotterdam, a vibrant innovative smart city with a rich heritage in pioneering early oil and gas supply and storage, a global port serving as the logistical gateway into Europe and enduring status as international trading hub.

“More importantly an open and inclusive city in the midst of a transformation into a cleaner and more sustainable future.

“Its historical significance as a city rebuilt after the destruction of World War II to become Europe’s largest international trading port exemplifies our theme of Redesigning Energy for People and Planet. Just as the city responded to the global challenges of the past to transform itself into an energy hub so too will we respond to the unprecedented crises of today to build a better, cleaner and more inclusive tomorrow.”

Delegate and media registration for the Congress is now open, giving journalists an opportunity to meet key players in the energy ecosystem, and report on the critical developments of designing an energy system for people and planet.

Source: Company Press Release