For these two wind projects, Vestas has agreed to supply V126-3.45 MW and V136-4.2 MW turbines

Vestas to supply turbines in its home country. (Credit: Vestas Wind Systems A/S.)

Wind turbine-maker Vestas has secured orders to supply install and commission 16 turbines with 63MW capacity for two wind projects in Denmark.

The two wind projects will be located in central Jutland in the country. With this order, the company has now secured a total of 135MW in wind volume in the second technology-neutral auction in Denmark in 2019.

The order was placed by Eurowind Energy, a Danish developer and operator of renewable energy projects.

The St. Soels wind project was developed by Eurowind in collaboration with Vindteam and it will include seven V126-3.45 MW turbines delivered in 3.6 MW Power Optimised Mode.

For the second wind project Veddum Kær, Vestas will deliver nine V136-4.2 MW turbines.

Eurowind Energy has developed the two projects as co-located wind and solar power plants and the final energy output to the grid will include a hybrid mix.

Both projects will feature a VestasOnline Business SCADA solution

The two projects will also feature Vestas’ VestasOnline Business SCADA solution that enables accurate forecasting by providing real-time data insight from the diverse mix of data streams.

The contract also includes a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

Vestas expects to deliver the turbines by the end of this year for the St. Soels wind project and commissioning could take place in the first quarter of next year. For the Veddum Kær project, the supply could take place in the second quarter and the commissioning in the third quarter of next year.

Eurowind Energy CEO Jens Rasmussen said: “These two orders seal our longstanding collaboration with Vestas, and we look forward to strengthening this cooperation even further. Both projects will be hybrid projects with integrated wind and solar power plants to optimise grid capacities, and we are very proud to execute these milestone projects in Denmark.

“The 4 MW platform from Vestas has with our experience shown to be a very reliable turbine technology, and we believe that these turbine types are the perfect match for St. Soels and Veddum Kær.”