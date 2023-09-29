Under the contract Vestas will deliver, erect, and commission 76 of its V236-15.0 MW wind turbines for the offshore Polish wind farm

The Baltic Power offshore wind project will be powered by Vestas’ V236-15.0 MW wind turbines. (Credit: Vestas)

Vestas has confirmed its turbine supply order from Baltic Power, the holding company for the 1.2GW Baltic Power offshore wind project in Poland.

The Danish wind turbine manufacturer has received a firm order to supply turbines with an aggregate capacity of 1.14GW. The order follows the financial close achieved by the project last week.

Around this time, last year, Vestas was chosen as the preferred turbine supplier by Baltic Power, which is a joint venture between ORLEN Group and Northland Power.

Under the contract Vestas will deliver, erect, and commission 76 of its V236-15.0 MW wind turbines for the Baltic Power offshore wind project.

Additionally, Vestas as part of a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, will service the turbines. The service agreement’s goal will be to ensure that the turbines’ performance is at optimal levels.

Vestas northern and central Europe president Nils de Baar said: “Vestas, ORLEN, and Northland Power share a common vision for the energy transition in Poland and we are very pleased to deliver our wind turbines and our knowledge for this landmark project in the Baltic Sea.

“The V236-15.0 MW is built on world-class technology, and we are proud that this turbine has been chosen to power the largest single wind project in Poland to date. Our thanks go to the Baltic Power team for their excellent collaboration and professionality.”

The site of the offshore wind farm is 23km off the coast of the Polish Baltic Sea shoreline, near the seaside town of Łeba.

Vestas said that the delivery of the V236-15.0 MW turbines is anticipated to commence in Q1 2025. Following which, their commissioning is expected to be done in 2026.

The turbines of the Baltic Power offshore wind project will each have a rotor area of around 43,000m2 and a height of more than 200m. Together, they will generate up to 80GWh/year of wind energy to deliver clean electricity to more than 1.5 million households.