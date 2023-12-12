The Libra digital twin will help the consortium reduce capital expenditures, accelerate production times, and improve crude oil recovery rate using new insights obtained in a real-time environment

Libra Consortium and Halliburton Landmark collaborate to develop field digital twin. (Credit: 466654 from Pixabay)

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced it will work with Libra Consortium, lead by Petrobras, to develop a digital twin for a pre-salt field system in Brazil. The Libra digital twin will help the consortium reduce capital expenditures, accelerate production times, and improve crude oil recovery rate using new insights obtained in a real-time environment. The digital twin is a virtual representation of the physical asset that replicates its behavior and characteristics. It allows operators to run “what if” scenarios to improve decision-making and maximize operational predictability for optimal field development.

Halliburton and Libra Consortium will develop an integrated and dynamic digital twin of the production system, including the reservoir, wells, and subsea network. It brings together asset sensors, data, and models, including 4D seismic, and smart completions through systems with a real-time view of the reservoir, wells, and facilities. This will assist with asset characterization, proactive reservoir monitoring, and asset operations planning and optimization. It will help the Libra Consortium achieve a new level of agility and collaboration.

“The Mero unitized field digital twin reiterates Landmark’s leadership in leveraging E&P cloud and digital solutions to revolutionize reservoir performance and asset optimization,” said Nagaraj Srinivasan, senior vice president of Landmark, Halliburton Digital Solutions, and Consulting. “This dynamic system will empower the consortium with comprehensive, continuous insights around optimization opportunities, cost reduction potential, and uncertainty mitigation throughout the asset lifecycle.”

The Mero unitized field is operated by Petrobras, in partnership with Shell Brasil, TotalEnergies, CNPC and CNOOC, and with Pré-Sal Petróleo SA (PPSA) representing the Government in the non-contracted area.

