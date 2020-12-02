The company will deliver turbines for the second stage of the Rio do Vento complex

The project is expected to become operational by 2023.

Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has secured a 534MW turbine supply order for Casa dos Ventos’ wind park extension in Brazil.

Under the contract, the company will deliver turbines for the second stage of the Rio do Vento complex, located in the state of Rio Grande do Norte in Brazil.

With a planned capacity of 504MW, the first phase of the project is currently under construction.

Upon completion of the two phases, the Rio do Vento complex is expected to become one of the largest wind projects in Latin America, with a capacity of more than 1GW.

Casa dos Ventos new business director Lucas Araripe said: “We are honoured to be able to extend our partnership with Vestas, making us the largest customer of the manufacturer in Latin America and reaffirming our commitment to the development of renewable sources in Brazil.

“We are convinced that the equipment technology will enable us to extract the region’s wind resource in an optimised way, serving our customers with clean, low-cost energy.”

Vestas to deliver V150-4.2 wind turbines for the project

Vestas will deliver a customised solution for the project, featuring V150-4.2 wind turbines.

To maximise the site’s power production, the company will supply the turbines in 4.3MW and others in 4.5MW Power Optimised Mode.

For Vestas, the contract is the third with Casa dos Ventos in less than two years, totalling 1.2 GW of wind turbines.

The contract includes a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement along with supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines.

The project is expected to become operational by 2023.

