Vestas secures 101MW turbine supply contract for 210MW B&T wind project. (Credit: Hans Braxmeier/Pixabay.)

Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has secured a 101MW wind turbine supply contract for the second phase of a 210MW B&T wind project in Vietnam.

AMI AC Renewables Corporation, a joint venture between AC Energy and AMI Renewables, has awarded the contract.

Under the contract, Vestas will be responsible for the supply, transport, and installation as well as commissioning of 24 units of its V150-4.2 MW wind turbines with a hub-height of 145m.

The order for the turbines follows a recent 84MW wind turbines supply contract secured by Vestas for the first phase of the project.

Following the second win and a recent addition of 25MW added to phase one, the combined 210MW B&T Wind Farm will be the largest wind project for Vestas in Vietnam to date.

The B&T wind farms are large-scale foreign-invested renewable energy projects, located in a coastal area in the Quang Binh Province.

Construction work on B&T wind project is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2021

AMI Renewables chairman Nguyen Nam Thang said: “The Quang Binh Wind Farm is an important milestone in AMI AC Renewables’ strategic journey.

“Together with our fruitful partnership with AC Energy and Vestas’ proven track record in the Asia Pacific region, we are confident that this project will contribute significantly to Vietnam’s energy development, which is essential to the nations’ economic growth and overall progress in improving quality of life.”

The contract also includes a 20-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement..

The project construction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2021, which is prior to the country’s wind feed-in tariff deadline.

