The project will feature six wind turbines.(Credit: tookapic from Pixabay)

Swedish developer Vattenfall is set to commence construction on the 34.2MW Klaverspoor Wind Farm in the province of Noord Brabant in the Netherlands.

Located in the polder of Binnen-Moerdijk along the A16 motorway, the €45m project will feature six wind turbines.

Of the total capital cost of the project, 20% will be provided by the Brabantse Ontwikkelings Maatschappij (BOM).

Vattenfall project manager Luc Dekkers said: “Vattenfall wants to make fossil-free living possible within one generation, but of course we don’t do that alone. The ‘Energy A16’ project is truly unique in the positive sense of the word in its interaction and relationship with landowners, local residents and the competent authority.

“Over the past four years, we have worked closely with the local residents, the province of Noord-Brabant and BOM to develop the wind farm.

“The installation of solar panels on houses of local residents, made possible by the wind farm last spring, is a good example of this. Only together will we make this project a success and we will continue to be committed to this during construction and operation.”

Vattenfall plans to commence first works on-site in November 2020. Construction firm Heijmans will undertake civil engineering activities including the construction of roads, cranes, cables and foundations for the wind farm.

Wind turbine manufacturer Nordex Group will be responsible for the supply and installation of the N149/5X type wind turbines for the project.

Planned to be commissioned in the second half of 2022, the Klaverspoor wind farm will have annual clean electricity production capacity, required to power approximately 30,000 Dutch households.

Recently, Vattenfall commissioned the 301MW Princess Ariane wind farm, located in the Wieringermeer municipality, in the Netherlands.